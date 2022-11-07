Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 686.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $128.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.74. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $158.43.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.