Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,905 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,620,746,000 after buying an additional 1,063,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,193,000 after acquiring an additional 57,260 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $596,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,039,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $424,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.78.

Ross Stores stock opened at $93.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.91. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $123.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

