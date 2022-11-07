Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 1,083 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Applied Materials to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.58.

Applied Materials Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $91.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.01. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

