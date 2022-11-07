Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 4,179 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,219,000 after buying an additional 3,999,744 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,334,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,326,000 after purchasing an additional 992,846 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,328,000.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $109.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.04. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.75 and a 1 year high of $110.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

