Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes $3.70 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,938,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after acquiring an additional 115,422 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,948,000 after purchasing an additional 113,107 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $21,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Sunday. KeyCorp cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.50.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $312.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.60. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $369.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.12%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total value of $252,120.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total value of $252,120.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,058 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

