Barclays Cuts Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $55.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmont to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.72.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

NEM opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.72. Newmont has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.