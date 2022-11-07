Barings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Barings LLC decreased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,002 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 18.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 118,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 18,429 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 63,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 248,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 31,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LUMN. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.14.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

LUMN opened at $5.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.89%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

