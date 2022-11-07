Barings LLC Has $205,000 Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Barings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,493 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,017,000 after purchasing an additional 756,508 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,856,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after buying an additional 251,562 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $89.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.97. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 28.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,455 shares of company stock worth $4,585,408 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

