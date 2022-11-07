Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of BBSI opened at $89.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $634.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.02. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $57.76 and a 1 year high of $93.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.84%.

In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $239,471.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,689.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $144,350.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $239,471.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,689.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 735.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

