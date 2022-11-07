Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Lifted to “Buy” at Baader Bank

Baader Bank upgraded shares of Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have CHF 2,050 price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on Barry Callebaut from CHF 2,200 to CHF 2,250 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday.

Barry Callebaut Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BYCBF opened at $1,852.00 on Friday. Barry Callebaut has a 12 month low of $1,783.55 and a 12 month high of $2,539.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,893.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2,093.87.

Barry Callebaut Company Profile

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets. It also offers cocoa powder, chocolate drinks, cappuccions, dessert drinks, dairy and non-dairy products, tea, and coffee.

