Barry L. Padgett Sells 32,809 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Barry L. Padgett sold 32,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $410,112.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at $205,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Freshworks Trading Down 1.4 %

Freshworks stock opened at $12.32 on Monday. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $41.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.77.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

About Freshworks

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the second quarter worth $136,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

