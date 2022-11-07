Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €70.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($70.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($80.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($90.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($90.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($130.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of BMW opened at €79.80 ($79.80) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €76.58. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €67.58 ($67.58) and a 52-week high of €100.42 ($100.42). The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

