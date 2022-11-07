Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €80.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €80.00 ($80.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($95.00) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($90.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($90.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($96.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of BMW opened at €79.80 ($79.80) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €67.58 ($67.58) and a 12-month high of €100.42 ($100.42). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €74.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €76.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.97.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

