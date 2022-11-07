Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.42.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BTEGF stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.