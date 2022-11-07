Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Downgraded by National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Standpoint Research cut their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.57 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC cut their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.28.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

TSE BTE opened at C$7.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.64. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.16.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.