BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$66.16.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

BCE stock opened at C$61.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$56.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.67. BCE has a 1-year low of C$55.66 and a 1-year high of C$74.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.60.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.85 billion. Research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.5476847 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.33%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

