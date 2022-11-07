BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$64.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BCE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. BCE has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.13. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.55.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

