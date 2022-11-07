BCE (TSE:BCE) Given New C$66.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cormark decreased their price objective on BCE from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$66.16.

BCE Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$61.75 on Friday. BCE has a 12-month low of C$55.66 and a 12-month high of C$74.09. The stock has a market cap of C$56.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$60.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.15.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.85 billion. Equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 3.5476847 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.33%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

