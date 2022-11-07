Benchmark Trims eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Target Price to $62.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.50.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.28. eBay has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $76.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25.

eBay Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in eBay by 78.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 2,345.9% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.