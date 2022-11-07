Berenberg Bank Cuts Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Price Target to SEK 315

Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from SEK 500 to SEK 315 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, SEB Equities lowered shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of NENTF opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.92. Viaplay Group AB has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $51.85.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, documentaries and films, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; Viafree that offers a range of free-to-view content to viewers; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce original and animated content.

