Berenberg Bank Trims FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Target Price to GBX 130

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($1.85) to GBX 130 ($1.50) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on FGROY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 155 ($1.79) to GBX 149 ($1.72) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 165 ($1.91) to GBX 160 ($1.85) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

FirstGroup Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FGROY opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $1.62.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

