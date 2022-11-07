Beyond Air (XAIR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect Beyond Air to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Beyond Air Stock Performance
Beyond Air stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of -0.12. Beyond Air has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Air
Beyond Air Company Profile
Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beyond Air (XAIR)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.