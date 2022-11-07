Beyond Air (XAIR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect Beyond Air to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Beyond Air Stock Performance

Beyond Air stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of -0.12. Beyond Air has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Air

Beyond Air Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XAIR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 11.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 123.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 83,998 shares during the period. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

Featured Stories

