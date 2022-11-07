Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC cut its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 810 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $797,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.00.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance
Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.
