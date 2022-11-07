Bioventus (BVS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bioventus had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $140.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bioventus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BVS stock opened at $7.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. Bioventus has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $567.72 million, a P/E ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bioventus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BVS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 11.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bioventus by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bioventus by 15.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bioventus by 1,845.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bioventus by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. 44.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

