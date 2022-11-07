Bitfarms (BITF) to Release Earnings on Monday

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect Bitfarms to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.
Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 55.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $41.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 million.
Bitfarms Stock Performance
Shares of BITF stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. Bitfarms has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $177.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
About Bitfarms
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
