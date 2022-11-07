Bitfarms (BITF) to Release Earnings on Monday

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect Bitfarms to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 55.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $41.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 million.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

Shares of BITF stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. Bitfarms has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $177.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BITF. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bitfarms by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth about $886,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bitfarms by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 598,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 339,009 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

About Bitfarms

(Get Rating)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Articles

