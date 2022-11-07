Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised Black Diamond Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

Shares of BDIMF stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Black Diamond Group has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $4.18.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group ( OTCMKTS:BDIMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.40 million for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 8.36%.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

