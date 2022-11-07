Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Lowered to $108.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $143.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Shares of BPMC opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.99. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $41.30 and a 52-week high of $117.86.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $593,241.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,925,961.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $593,241.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,925,961.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $1,368,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,535,653.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,477 shares of company stock worth $2,682,325. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,178,000 after buying an additional 3,242,698 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 326.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,921,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,736,000 after buying an additional 1,470,690 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,457,000 after buying an additional 698,562 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,599,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,684,000 after buying an additional 545,240 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

