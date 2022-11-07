BMO Capital Markets Boosts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$65.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BBD.B. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The business jet manufacturer unveiled solid financial results in the second quarter, said analyst Benoit Poirier of Desjardins Securities.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

He believes management’s full-year 2022 guidance is conservative and could be raised again as management delivers what it promised to improve the company’s profit margins.

“We remain optimistic on the short and long-term outlook for Bombardier and recommend that investors reconsider their view of the stock,” he wrote. Bombardier’s stock has fallen sharply since the title’s consolidation, before rebounding just over 10% on Thursday following the publication of financial results.

Benoit Poirier points out that the increase in demand is closely linked to the problems of commercial aviation which are pushing some customers to opt for business jets. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$55.88.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Down 2.8 %

BBD.B opened at C$40.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.27. The firm has a market cap of C$3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$18.30 and a twelve month high of C$52.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.