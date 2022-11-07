BMO Capital Markets Boosts Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$9.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.03.

Crew Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

CR opened at C$6.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$997.84 million and a P/E ratio of 3.34. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.46 and a 12 month high of C$6.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.53.

Insider Activity

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$198.24 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 59,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.76, for a total transaction of C$342,199.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 758,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,372,493.70. In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 59,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.76, for a total value of C$342,199.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 758,850 shares in the company, valued at C$4,372,493.70. Also, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total transaction of C$688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,430,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,871,732.74. Insiders have sold 250,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,067 over the last ninety days.

Crew Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Further Reading

