BMO Capital Markets Cuts BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target to C$68.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BCE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.18.

BCE Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE BCE opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.13. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.55. BCE has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCE will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.81%.

Institutional Trading of BCE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 1.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 12.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

