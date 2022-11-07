BMO Capital Markets Increases Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Price Target to C$8.50

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CFWFF. Stifel Nicolaus raised Calfrac Well Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CFWFF opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

