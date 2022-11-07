BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Waste Connections (TSE:WCN)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$150.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$152.33.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of WCN opened at C$183.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$184.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$172.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of C$148.05 and a 52 week high of C$195.33.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 24.72%.

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$187.38, for a total transaction of C$1,311,679.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,400,936.07.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.