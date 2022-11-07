BMO Capital Markets Raises Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$800.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FFH has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$910.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$725.00 to C$700.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$900.00 to C$950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday.

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 4.5 %

Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$692.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.13 billion and a PE ratio of 29.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$644.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$664.94. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$520.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$716.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

