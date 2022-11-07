BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €63.60 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €63.60 ($63.60) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($73.00) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($62.00) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. set a €68.00 ($68.00) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($75.00) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($65.00) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

BNP opened at €50.63 ($50.63) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €46.44 and a 200 day moving average of €47.83. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($57.24) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($69.17).

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

