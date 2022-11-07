BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (DMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 1st

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DMB stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $15.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMB. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 24,747 shares in the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

