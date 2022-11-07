BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.2% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 81,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.2% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $37.94 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

