Bridge Investment Group (BRDG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Bridge Investment Group to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $99.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Bridge Investment Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Bridge Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $14.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $432.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bridge Investment Group has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $25.61.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRDG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Bridge Investment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

About Bridge Investment Group

(Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.