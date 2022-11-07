Brilliant Earth Group’s (BRLT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

BRLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut Brilliant Earth Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.26 million, a PE ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 2.30. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $108.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.51 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 2.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 4,234.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

