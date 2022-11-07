British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Downgraded by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital cut shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BTLCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 700 ($8.09) to GBX 530 ($6.13) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of British Land from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. HSBC raised shares of British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British Land from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut shares of British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $570.00.

Get British Land alerts:

British Land Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of BTLCY stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. British Land has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.