Brokerages Set Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) PT at $118.00

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.00.

ALLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

In related news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 12,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Allegion by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Allegion by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $103.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. Allegion has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $137.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.87.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.58 million. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

