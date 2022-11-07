Brokerages Set Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Target Price at $44.86

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

AVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,063,786.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Avnet in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 19.3% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 15.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

AVT opened at $41.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.30.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.00%. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 14.91%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

