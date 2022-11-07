Brokerages Set Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Target Price at $672.83

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $672.83.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 10.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $465.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $472.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

