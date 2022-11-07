Brokerages Set Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Target Price at $13.14

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

CLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celestica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Celestica alerts:

Institutional Trading of Celestica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Celestica by 2.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Celestica by 12.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Celestica by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 16.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Trading Up 1.7 %

About Celestica

NYSE CLS opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.09. Celestica has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

(Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.