Brokerages Set Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Target Price at $793.33

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $793.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LDSCY. AlphaValue lowered shares of Land Securities Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Land Securities Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 900 ($10.41) to GBX 650 ($7.52) in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of Land Securities Group stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $11.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

