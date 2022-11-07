Brokerages Set Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) PT at $5.19

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.19.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Sientra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sientra in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Sientra to $1.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Get Sientra alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sientra

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra Stock Up 2.6 %

SIEN stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sientra has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $6.14.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Sientra had a negative net margin of 68.28% and a negative return on equity of 346.56%. The business had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sientra will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sientra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.