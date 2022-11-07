Brokerages Set Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) PT at $5.19

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.19.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Sientra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sientra in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Sientra to $1.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sientra
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sientra Stock Up 2.6 %
Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Sientra had a negative net margin of 68.28% and a negative return on equity of 346.56%. The business had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sientra will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sientra Company Profile
Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.
