Brokerages Set Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Target Price at $33.50

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIV. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0296 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 7.8%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 52.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at $102,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

