Brokerages Set TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) PT at $69.67

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.67.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on TTEC to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.59. TTEC has a 52 week low of $39.98 and a 52 week high of $103.65. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96.

TTEC Increases Dividend

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. TTEC had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TTEC will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in TTEC during the second quarter worth $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TTEC by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in TTEC by 147.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 1,820.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.