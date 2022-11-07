Brokerages Set W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Target Price at $564.50

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $564.50.

A number of analysts have commented on GWW shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $203,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 9.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.1 %

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

GWW opened at $593.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $534.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $603.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

