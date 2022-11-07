Brokerages Set Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target at $15.50

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $63.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $85,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $160,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

YMAB opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $25.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.26). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 338.68% and a negative return on equity of 79.40%. The company had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Y-mAbs Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

