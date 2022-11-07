Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.498 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

